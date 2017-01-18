版本:
2017年 1月 19日

BRIEF-First Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.40

Jan 18 First Bancorp Inc -

* The First Bancorp reports record results for 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.40

* First Bancorp Inc quarterly net interest income after provision for loan losses $10.3 million versus $10.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
