2017年 1月 19日

BRIEF-Horizon Technology Finance names Daniel R. Trolio as CFO

Jan 18 Horizon Technology Finance Corp

* Horizon technology finance names daniel r. Trolio as senior vice president and chief financial officer

* Horizon technology finance corp - trolio has served as horizon's vice president of finance and interim chief financial officer since september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
