2017年 1月 19日

BRIEF-Oclaro expects Q2 2017 revenue of $153.5 mln to $154 mln

Jan 18 Oclaro Inc

* Oclaro announces preliminary second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $153.5 million to $154 million

* Q2 revenue view $150.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
