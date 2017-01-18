版本:
BRIEF-Bank Mutual Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.09

Jan 18 Bank Mutual Corp

* Bank mutual corporation reports 10.5% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income increased by $1.3 million or 7.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
