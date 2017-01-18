BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75

BRIEF-58.com expects Q2 total revenues to be between rmb 2,250 mln and rmb 2,350 mln
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Jan 18 Eagle Bancorp Inc :
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total assets at December 31, 2016 were $6.89 billion, a 2% increase as compared to $6.76 billion at September 30, 2016
* Net interest income increased 10% for year ended December 31, 2016 to $258.2 million versus $233.9 million over same period in 2015
* Provision for credit losses was $2.1 million for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 versus $4.6 million for three months ended december 31, 2015
* Qtrly net interest income $67 million versus $62.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag
BRASILIA, May 24 Protesters demanding the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer staged running battles with police and set fire to a ministry building in Brasilia on Wednesday, prompting the scandal-hit leader to order the army onto the streets.