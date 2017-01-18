版本:
BRIEF-Leidos says U.S. Army awards simulation and training contract

Jan 18 Leidos Holdings Inc

* Leidos Holdings Inc - total contract value of approximately $22 million

* U.S. Army awards Leidos simulation and training contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
