BRIEF-Timbercreek Financial says $40 mln bought offering of convertible debentures

Jan 18 Timbercreek Financial Corp

* Timbercreek Financial announces $40 million bought offering of convertible debentures

* Timbercreek Financial - underwriters to purchase $40 million aggregate amount of 5.45% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of due March 31, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
