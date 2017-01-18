版本:
BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties appoints Daniel P. Hansen to chairman

Jan 18 Summit Hotel Properties Inc -

* Summit Hotel Properties appoints Daniel P. Hansen to chairman

* Hansen succeeds Thomas W. Store

* Jones will also continue his role as chair of audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
