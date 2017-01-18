版本:
BRIEF-Cohen & Steers reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.56

Jan 18 Cohen & Steers Inc -

* Cohen & Steers reports fourth quarter 2016 diluted eps of $0.56, or $0.48 as adjusted; full year 2016 diluted eps of $2.00, or $1.85 as adjusted

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 revenue $89.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Assets under management were $57.2 billion as of December 31, 2016, a decrease of $3.3 billion from $60.5 billion at September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
