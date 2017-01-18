版本:
BRIEF-F.N.B. Corporation reports Q4 earnings per share $0.23 including items

Jan 18 F.N.B. Corp -

* F.N.B. Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23 including items

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly net interest income totaled $159.3 million, increasing $1.8 million or 1.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
