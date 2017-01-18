版本:
BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners LP announces initial fourth quarter 2016 operational results

Jan 18 Viper Energy Partners Lp

* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of diamondback energy, inc., announces initial fourth quarter 2016 operational results and provides an update on recent acquisitions

* Viper Energy Partners LP - Q4 2016 average daily production of 7,919 boe/d (74% oil), up 27% from Q3 2016 average daily production of 6,255 boe/d

* Viper Energy Partners LP - Q4 2016 average realized prices was $46.14 per barrel of oil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
