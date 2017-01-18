BRIEF-Simmons says Q4 earnings per share $0.85

Jan 18 Simmons First National Corp

* Simmons reports fourth quarter net income of $27 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.85

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Simmons first national corp - net interest income for q4 of 2016 was $74.3 million, an increase of $577,000, or 0.8 percent, from same period of 2015

* Net interest income for q4 of 2016 was $74.3 million, an increase of $577,000, or 0.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: