BRIEF-Wi-Lan provides litigation update

Jan 18 Wi-Lan Inc

* Wi-Lan provides litigation update

* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies

* Wi-Lan - in decision released Tuesday, Federal Circuit Court of appeals overturned Florida District Court's negative rulings on three patents at issue

* Wi-Lan - Court found 8,229,437 patent should not have been found invalid & 8,027,298, 8,249,014 patents shouldn't have been found non-infringed