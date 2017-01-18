版本:
2017年 1月 19日

BRIEF-CVB Financial Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25

Jan 18 CVB Financial Corp

* CVB Financial Corp. reports earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income before recapture of loan loss provision was $65.4 million, a 3.61%, increase over q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
