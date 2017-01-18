版本:
BRIEF-Pennsylvania REIT prices preferred share offering

Jan 18 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust :

* PREIT prices preferred share offering

* Pennsylvania REIT priced underwritten public offering of 6 million of 7.20% series C cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares at $25.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
