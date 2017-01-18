版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 07:29 BJT

BRIEF-Hudson announces private placement

Jan 18 Hudson Resources Inc

* Hudson announces private placement

* Hudson Resources Inc - Will be seeking approval from TSX venture exchange to complete a non-brokered private placement of 23 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐