版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 07:37 BJT

BRIEF-Clarcor Q4 adjusted earnings $ 0.74/shr

Jan 18 Clarcor Inc

* Clarcor reports fourth quarter financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.59

* Q4 sales rose 1 percent

* Qtrly net sales $376.9 million versus $ 372.5 million

* Clarcor Inc qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.74

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $369.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clarcor Inc - In light of pending Parker-Hannifin transaction, company is not providing 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐