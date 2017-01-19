BRIEF-Final CIMZIA Phase 3 trial meets primary efficacy endpoint

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Corporation's Q1 sales $88.6 million
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Jan 19 Dermira Inc :
* Final CIMZIA (Certolizumab Pegol) phase 3 trial meets primary efficacy endpoint in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic Plaque Psoriasis
* Says UCB intends to submit marketing applications to regulatory authorities in Q3 of 2017
* Dermira Inc - CIMZIA demonstrated statistically significant improvements for all primary or co-primary endpoints compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.
