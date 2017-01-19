BRIEF-Signature Bank Q4 earnings per share $2.11

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Corporation's Q1 sales $88.6 million
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Jan 19 Signature Bank :
* Signature Bank reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Signature Bank - net interest income for 2016 Q4 rose $28.5 million, or 10.6 percent, to $296.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.
May 25 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.