BRIEF-Signature Bank Q4 earnings per share $2.11

Jan 19 Signature Bank :

* Signature Bank reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Signature Bank - net interest income for 2016 Q4 rose $28.5 million, or 10.6 percent, to $296.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
