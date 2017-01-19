BRIEF-Check Point Software says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Corporation's Q1 sales $88.6 million
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Jan 19 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.46
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Q4 revenue $487 million versus I/B/E/S view $478 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.
May 25 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.