BRIEF-Check Point Software says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31

Jan 19 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.46

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31

* Q4 revenue $487 million versus I/B/E/S view $478 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
