BRIEF-WNS Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per ADS of $0.49

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Corporation's Q1 sales $88.6 million
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Jan 19 WNS (Holdings) Ltd :
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises full year guidance
* Q3 revenue $145.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $137.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $564 million to $568 million
* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per ads of $0.49
* Wns (Holdings) ltd sees 2017 revenue less repair payments* to be between $564 million and $568 million, up from $531.0 million in fiscal 2016
* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads of $0.35, compared to $0.30 in Q3
* WNS (Holdings) Ltd says for 2017 expects adjusted diluted earnings per ads to be in range of $1.72 to $1.76 versus $1.69 in fiscal 2016
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $563.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WNS (holdings) Ltd- "year-over-year, fiscal Q3 revenue was adversely impacted by depreciation in british pound against us dollar" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.
