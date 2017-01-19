BRIEF-International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide Olympic partner through 2028

Jan 19 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :

* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028

* Alibaba - global activation rights will include Olympic winter games Pyeongchang 2018, Olympic games Tokyo 2020, Olympic winter games Beijing 2022

* Alibaba Group holding -Alibaba will become official "cloud services" and "e-commerce platform services" partner, as well as a founding partner of olympic channel

* Alibaba - global activation rights will also include Olympic and Olympic winter games in 2024, 2026 and 2028 in cities yet to be selected by IOC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: