BRIEF-International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide Olympic partner through 2028

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Corporation's Q1 sales $88.6 million
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Jan 19 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028
* Alibaba - global activation rights will include Olympic winter games Pyeongchang 2018, Olympic games Tokyo 2020, Olympic winter games Beijing 2022
* Alibaba Group holding -Alibaba will become official "cloud services" and "e-commerce platform services" partner, as well as a founding partner of olympic channel
* Alibaba - global activation rights will also include Olympic and Olympic winter games in 2024, 2026 and 2028 in cities yet to be selected by IOC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.
May 25 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.