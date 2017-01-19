版本:
BRIEF-Oncolytics Biotech names Matt Coffey CEO

Jan 19 Oncolytics Biotech Inc :

* Oncolytics Biotech Inc. appoints Dr. Matt coffey to the role of president and CEO

* Oncolytics Biotech Inc- Coffey had been serving as company's interim president and chief executive officer since early November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
