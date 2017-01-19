BRIEF-Oncolytics Biotech names Matt Coffey CEO

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Corporation's Q1 sales $88.6 million
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Jan 19 Oncolytics Biotech Inc :
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc. appoints Dr. Matt coffey to the role of president and CEO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc- Coffey had been serving as company's interim president and chief executive officer since early November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.
