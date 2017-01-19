BRIEF-PPG Industries Q4 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

Jan 19 PPG Industries Inc
* PPG reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial
results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* PPG Industries Inc says initiated new restructuring
program targeting $125 million in annual cost savings
* PPG Industries Inc says Q4 adjusted earnings per diluted
share from continuing operations of $1.19
* PPG Industries Inc says new restructuring program targets
savings of $40 million to $50 million in 2017
* PPG Industries Inc says performance coatings segment net
sales in Q4 were $1.98 billion, down $80 million, or less than 4
percent, versus prior year
* PPG Industries Inc says anticipate deploying an additional
$2.5 billion to $3.5 billion of cash on acquisitions and share
repurchases in years 2017 and 2018 combined
* PPG Industries Inc says Q4 2016 net sales of $3.5 billion,
down more than 1 percent versus prior year
* Q4 revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
