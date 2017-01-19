BRIEF-M&T Bank Corp announces 2016 fourth quarter results

Jan 19 M&T Bank Corp :
* M&T Bank Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and
full-year results
* Q4 operating earnings per share $2.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.98
* M&T Bank corp says tangible equity per common share of
$67.85 at december 31, 2016 was up 6% from $64.28 at december
31, 2015
* M&T Bank - net interest income expressed on a
taxable-equivalent basis totaled $883 million in Q4 of 2016, up
9% from $813 million in year-earlier quarter
* M&T Bank Corp says net charge-offs of loans were $49
million during Q4 of 2016, compared with $36 million and $41
million in Q4 of 2015
* M&T Bank Corp- qtrly provision for credit losses was $62
million versus $58 million in Q4 of 2015
