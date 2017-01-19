BRIEF-Cytori to acquire proprietary nanoparticle development platform

Jan 19 Cytori Therapeutics Inc :

* Cytori to acquire proprietary nanoparticle development platform to enhance regenerative medicine leadership position

* Cytori Therapeutics - under terms, Cytori's aggregate commercialization milestone payment obligations to Azaya will not exceed $16.25 million

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - under terms of purchase agreement, at closing of acquisition Cytori will issue $2 million in Cytori common stock up front

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - after closing, Cytori, through partners, plans to proceed with Phase 2 clinical studies of ATI-1123 in multiple indications

* Cytori Therapeutics - to make additional future payments to azaya based on achievement of certain commercialization milestones, among other things