BRIEF-Sandy Spring Bancorp reports net income of $13.3 mln for the fourth quarter

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 19 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc :
* Sandy Spring Bancorp reports net income of $13.3 million for the fourth quarter and record annual earnings of $48.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc says tangible common equity totaled $454 million at December 31, 2016 compared to $441 million at December 31, 2015
* Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc says net interest income for Q4 of 2016 increased 9% compared to Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.