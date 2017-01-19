BRIEF-Aimia Group CEO to take 4-month leave of absence

Jan 19 Aimia Inc
* Aimia Inc - Robert E. Brown has been appointed executive
chairman by board of directors
* Aimia Group chief executive to take 4-month leave of
absence
* Aimia Inc - aimia is re-confirming and updating guidance
for 2016 financial year
* Aimia Inc - expects to report gross billings above $640
million in Q4
* Aimia Inc - revenue is expected to be approximately $2.3
billion for full year
* Aimia Inc - adjusted ebitda margin is expected to be
around 10 pct for q4 and full year, above Aimia's prior guidance
of around 9.5 pct
* Aimia Inc - ongoing asset review has not been completed,
impairment charges that may arise will not affect guidance
* Aimia Inc - ongoing process to simplify business may also
result in certain assets being identified as held for sale
* Q4 revenue view C$660.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view C$0.98, revenue view C$2.28
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
