BRIEF-U.S FDA acknowledges receipt of Shire's ADHD drug application

Jan 19 Shire Plc
* U.S. FDA acknowledges receipt of Shire's new drug
application for SHP465 for ADHD
* fda has acknowledged receipt of class 2 resubmission of a
new drug application (nda) for shp465, a long-acting,
triple-bead, mixed amphetamine salts formulation
* Shp465 is being evaluated as a potential once-daily
treatment for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder
* FDA is expected to provide a decision on or around june
20, 2017, designated prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA)
action date
* Protection for shire's ADHD franchise extends to 2029
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: