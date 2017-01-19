版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四

BRIEF-Liberty Media Corp says LMCK shares will be reserved by Liberty for issuance to F1 teams at a per share purchase price of $21.26

Jan 19 Liberty Media :

* Liberty Media Corporation announces proposed private offering of cash convertible senior notes to buy $400m of LMCK shares to be held for Formula 1 teams

* Liberty Media Corp - LMCK shares will be reserved by liberty for issuance to F1 teams at a per share purchase price of $21.26

* Net proceeds of offering to fund an increase to cash consideration payable to selling shareholders of Formula 1 by $400 million

* Liberty Media Corp- also expects to use proceeds retain in treasury approximately 19 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
