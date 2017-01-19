BRIEF-Liberty Media Corp says LMCK shares will be reserved by Liberty for issuance to F1 teams at a per share purchase price of $21.26

Jan 19 Liberty Media :
* Liberty Media Corporation announces proposed private
offering of cash convertible senior notes to buy $400m of LMCK
shares to be held for Formula 1 teams
* Liberty Media Corp - LMCK shares will be reserved by
liberty for issuance to F1 teams at a per share purchase price
of $21.26
* Net proceeds of offering to fund an increase to cash
consideration payable to selling shareholders of Formula 1 by
$400 million
* Liberty Media Corp- also expects to use proceeds retain in
treasury approximately 19 million shares
