BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group

Jan 19 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Milestone Apartments REIT to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group

* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust - milestone unitholders to receive us$16.15 per unit in cash

* Milestone apartments REIT - unitholders to receive us$16.15 per unit cash, representing an aggregate transaction value of approximately us$2.85 billion

* Milestone apartments real estate investment trust - each of trustees and senior officers of REIT has entered into a voting and support agreement

* Milestone Apartments REIT- pursuant to voting and support agreement, trustees agreed to support and vote units in favour of deal

* Milestone Apartments REIT - Robert P. Landin, Jeffrey L. Goldberg will not have continuing roles with REIT's business or Starwood after deal closing

* Milestone apartments REIT-agreement provides for payment of termination fee of us$53 million to Starwood if deal is terminated in certain specified circumstances

* Milestone Apartments REIT- deal provides for reverse termination fee of $100 million to milestone if deal is terminated in some circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
