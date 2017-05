BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy Inc prices upsized public offering of common units

Jan 19 Viper Energy Partners LP

* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy Inc prices upsized public offering of common units

* Viper Energy Partners LP says pricing of Viper's upsized public offering of 8.5 million common units representing limited partner interests

* Viper Energy Partners LP says total gross proceeds of offering will be approximately $131.75 million

* Viper Energy Partners LP says intends to use proceeds to purchase additional common units, to repay outstanding borrowings under co's revolving credit facility