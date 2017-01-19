版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 04:05 BJT

BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q4 earnings per share C$0.33

Jan 19 Richelieu Hardware Ltd :

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.33

* Q4 sales rose 9 percent to C$218 million

* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐