BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q4 earnings per share C$0.33

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
Jan 19 Richelieu Hardware Ltd :
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.33
* Q4 sales rose 9 percent to C$218 million
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results