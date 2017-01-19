BRIEF-Safe Orthopaedics total revenue down 6 pct

Jan 19 Safe Orthopaedics SA :

* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter

* FY total revenue is 2.4 million euros vs 2.5 million euros a year ago

* At Dec. 31, 2016, safe orthopaedics held 3.6 million euros in cash and cash equivalents, compared with 5.9 million euros at Dec. 31, 2015.

* At Dec. 31, 2016, safe orthopaedics held 3.6 million euros in cash and cash equivalents, compared with 5.9 million euros at Dec. 31, 2015.

* Management believes that company holds sufficient funds to cover its operational needs until Nov. 2017