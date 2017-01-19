BRIEF-Western Union says reaches agreements to resolve U.S. investigations

Jan 19 Western Union Co
* Press release - Western Union reaches agreements to
* Western Union reaches agreements to resolve u.s.
* Western Union will enter into a deferred prosecution
agreement with DOJ and a consent order with FTC
* Western Union Co- Western Union anticipates taking a
charge of approximately $570 million in its 2016 Q4
* Western Union-excluding q4 charge, company anticipates
reporting 2016 financial results in line with its financial
outlook provided on Nov 1, 2016
* The charge of about $570 million is in addition to amounts
previously accrued in 2016 in connection with FTC matter
* Western Union -intends to claim deduction for settlement
payment, but because tax effect not certain co does not
anticipate recording related tax benefit in q4
* Western Union - to resolve potential claims by u.s.
Treasury department's FINCEN relating to conduct in 2010-2012
that FINCEN contended violated bank secrecy act
* Western union - separate agreement with FINCEN sets forth
civil penalty of $184 million, full amount of which will be
deemed satisfied by the $586 million payment
