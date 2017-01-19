BRIEF-Western Union says reaches agreements to resolve U.S. investigations

Jan 19 Western Union Co

* Press release - Western Union reaches agreements to resolve u.s. Investigations

* Western Union will enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with DOJ and a consent order with FTC

* Western Union Co- Western Union anticipates taking a charge of approximately $570 million in its 2016 Q4

* Western Union-excluding q4 charge, company anticipates reporting 2016 financial results in line with its financial outlook provided on Nov 1, 2016

* The charge of about $570 million is in addition to amounts previously accrued in 2016 in connection with FTC matter

* Western Union -intends to claim deduction for settlement payment, but because tax effect not certain co does not anticipate recording related tax benefit in q4

* Western Union - to resolve potential claims by u.s. Treasury department's FINCEN relating to conduct in 2010-2012 that FINCEN contended violated bank secrecy act

* Western union - separate agreement with FINCEN sets forth civil penalty of $184 million, full amount of which will be deemed satisfied by the $586 million payment