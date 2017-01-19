BRIEF-Seche Environnement agrees acquisition of Charier Group's environment division

Jan 19 Seche Environnement SA :

* Agreement for the acquisition of Charier Group's environment division

* Acquired businesses represent revenues of approximately 14 million euros ($14.87 million) and EBITDA of around 3 million euros based on 2016 figures

* They will be included in consolidation scope as of March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw6R1lHka] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)