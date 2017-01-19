BRIEF-Seche Environnement agrees acquisition of Charier Group's environment division

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
Jan 19 Seche Environnement SA :
* Agreement for the acquisition of Charier Group's environment division
* Acquired businesses represent revenues of approximately 14 million euros ($14.87 million) and EBITDA of around 3 million euros based on 2016 figures
* Acquired businesses represent revenues of approximately 14 million euros ($14.87 million) and EBITDA of around 3 million euros based on 2016 figures
* They will be included in consolidation scope as of March 1, 2017
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results