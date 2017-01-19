版本:
BRIEF-CITIZENS FIRST CORP REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.43 PER SHARE

Jan 19 Citizens First Corp

* CITIZENS FIRST CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3.9 MILLION VERSUS $3.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
