BRIEF-FirstEnergy to sell competitive natural gas and hydro assets to LS Power Equity Partners

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
Jan 19 FirstEnergy Corp -
* FirstEnergy to sell competitive natural gas and hydro assets to LS Power Equity Partners
* Under terms of agreement, facilities would be purchased for approximately $925 million in an all cash transaction
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results