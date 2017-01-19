版本:
2017年 1月 20日

BRIEF-FirstEnergy to sell competitive natural gas and hydro assets to LS Power Equity Partners

Jan 19 FirstEnergy Corp -

* FirstEnergy to sell competitive natural gas and hydro assets to LS Power Equity Partners

* Under terms of agreement, facilities would be purchased for approximately $925 million in an all cash transaction

