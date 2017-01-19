版本:
BRIEF-WEC Energy Group raises quarterly dividend 5.1 pct to $0.52/share

Jan 19 WEC Energy Group Inc :

* WEC Energy Group raises quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share

* Quarterly cash dividend of 52 cents per share on company's common stock, an increase of 5.1 percent over current quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
