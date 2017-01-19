版本:
2017年 1月 20日

BRIEF-Fidelity Southern Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.57

Jan 19 Fidelity Southern Corp :

* Fidelity Southern Corporation reports record earnings for fourth quarter - $15.1 million; $38.8 million in 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.57

* Quarter total revenue increased to $85.4 million, or 7.8%

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $33.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
