BRIEF-Fidelity Southern Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.57

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
Jan 19 Fidelity Southern Corp :
* Fidelity Southern Corporation reports record earnings for fourth quarter - $15.1 million; $38.8 million in 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.57
* Quarter total revenue increased to $85.4 million, or 7.8%
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $33.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results