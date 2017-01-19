BRIEF-Penn National Gaming says enters into new credit facilities

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
Jan 19 Penn National Gaming Inc :
* Penn national gaming enters into new credit facilities and completes refinancing transactions
* Penn National Gaming - Penn's new senior secured credit facilities are comprised of a $700 million revolving credit facility with a maturity of five years
* Penn National Gaming Inc says new senior secured credit facilities are comprised of a $500 million term loan B facility with a maturity of seven years
* Penn National Gaming - Penn's new senior secured credit facilities also comprised of a $300 million term loan A facility with a maturity of five years
* Penn National Gaming-proceeds under new credit facilities,with remaining proceeds from other transactions used to refinance existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results