BRIEF-Wix.com to acquire Flok to provide enhanced CRM technology for businesses

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
Jan 19 Wix.Com Ltd -
* Wix.com to acquire Flok to provide enhanced CRM technology for businesses
* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed
* Says acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Wix's non-gaap operating results
* Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Wix's non-gaap operating results
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock