BRIEF-Macerich announces the sale of two centers

Jan 19 Macerich Co -

* Macerich announces the sale of two centers

* Transaction resulted in net proceeds to Macerich of approximately $100 million after repayment of a floating-rate note on northgate

* Anticipated that dilution from sales will have impact of reducing 2017 funds from operations by approximately $0.06 per share

* Deal for $170 million