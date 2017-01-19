BRIEF-Integer and Mainstay extend relationship through new supply agreement

Jan 19 Integer Holdings Corp :

* Integer and Mainstay extend relationship through new supply agreement

* Integer Holdings Corp - supply agreement becomes effective in January 2017 and replaces engineering agreement that has been in place since 2010

* Integer Holdings Corp - unit has signed a new supply agreement with Mainstay Medical Limited, a subsidiary of Mainstay Medical International PLC

* Integer Holdings - under supply agreement, CCC to continue as exclusive manufacturer of implantable pulse generator for MML'S Reactiv8 System.