BRIEF-IBM Q4 GAAP earnings $4.73 per share

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
Jan 19 International Business Machines Corp
* IBM reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share of $4.73; operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share of $5.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $4.88, revenue view $21.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* IBM - Q4 operating non-GAAP gross profit margin of 51.0 percent versus 48 percent in q3
* IBM - Fourth-quarter cloud revenues increased 33 percent
* Qtrly revenue from continuing operations $21,770 million versus $22,059 million last year
* IBM - For full year, revenues from strategic imperatives increased 13 percent
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share at least $13.80
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $11.95
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $13.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* IBM - "In 2016, our strategic imperatives grew to represent more than 40 percent of our total revenue"
* IBM expects a free cash flow realization rate in excess of 90 percent of GAAP net income in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock