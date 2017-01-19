BRIEF-IBM Q4 GAAP earnings $4.73 per share

Jan 19 International Business Machines Corp

* IBM reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share of $4.73; operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share of $5.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $4.88, revenue view $21.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* IBM - Q4 operating non-GAAP gross profit margin of 51.0 percent versus 48 percent in q3

* IBM - Fourth-quarter cloud revenues increased 33 percent

* Qtrly revenue from continuing operations $21,770 million versus $22,059 million last year

* IBM - For full year, revenues from strategic imperatives increased 13 percent

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share at least $13.80

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $11.95

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $13.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* IBM - "In 2016, our strategic imperatives grew to represent more than 40 percent of our total revenue"

* IBM expects a free cash flow realization rate in excess of 90 percent of GAAP net income in 2017