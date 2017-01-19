版本:
2017年 1月 20日

BRIEF-Independent Bank Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.64

Jan 19 Independent Bank Corp -

* Reports fourth quarter net income of $17.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.64

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.76 excluding items

* Says net interest income for Q4 was $58.8 million, representing a $1.1 million, increase over prior quarter

* Qtrly company's net interest margin decreased by four basis points from prior quarter to 3.36% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
