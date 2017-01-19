BRIEF-Trinidad drilling announces $100 million bought deal financing

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
Jan 19 Trinidad Drilling Ltd -
* Announces $100 million bought deal financing and intention to lower leverage and extend debt maturity
* To offer on a bought deal basis 31.7 million common shares at a price of $3.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock