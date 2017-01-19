版本:
BRIEF-Trinidad drilling announces $100 million bought deal financing

Jan 19 Trinidad Drilling Ltd -

* Announces $100 million bought deal financing and intention to lower leverage and extend debt maturity

* To offer on a bought deal basis 31.7 million common shares at a price of $3.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
