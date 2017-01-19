版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-IntriCon exercises option to acquire remaining stake in Hearing Help Express

Jan 19 IntriCon Corp -

* IntriCon exercises option to acquire remaining stake in hearing help express

* Intricon exercises option to acquire remaining stake in Hearing Help Express

* Terms of transaction include $650,000 in cash, guaranty of HHE's $2 million note and an earn-out Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐