BRIEF-IntriCon exercises option to acquire remaining stake in Hearing Help Express

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
Jan 19 IntriCon Corp -
* IntriCon exercises option to acquire remaining stake in hearing help express
* Intricon exercises option to acquire remaining stake in Hearing Help Express
* Terms of transaction include $650,000 in cash, guaranty of HHE's $2 million note and an earn-out Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock