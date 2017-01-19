BRIEF-Skyworks Solutions reports Q1 revenue of $914.3 million

Jan 19 Skyworks Solutions Inc :

* Skyworks exceeds Q1 FY17 expectations

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $840 million

* Q1 revenue $914.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $902.7 million

* Initiates new $500 million stock buyback plan

* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS $1.38; non-GAAP diluted EPS $1.61

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $818.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Shares of Skyworks extend after-hours rally, up 8 percent after quarterly report