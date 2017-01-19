BRIEF-Skyworks Solutions reports Q1 revenue of $914.3 million

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
Jan 19 Skyworks Solutions Inc :
* Skyworks exceeds Q1 FY17 expectations
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $840 million
* Q1 revenue $914.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $902.7 million
* Initiates new $500 million stock buyback plan
* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS $1.38; non-GAAP diluted EPS $1.61
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.40
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $818.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shares of Skyworks extend after-hours rally, up 8 percent after quarterly report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock