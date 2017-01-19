BRIEF-Bryn Mawr Bank Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.55

Jan 19 Bryn Mawr Bank Corp :

* Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports record quarterly net income of $9.4 million and record annual net income of $36.0 million, driven by 2016 annual loan growth of 11.7 pct, wealth assets reach $11.3 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bryn mawr bank - net interest income for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $27.0 million, an increase of $273 thousand from $26.7 million for three months ended sept 30, 2016

* Qtrly tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.65 pct for Q4 of 2016 decreased 6 basis points from 3.71pct for Q3 of 2016